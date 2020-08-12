Big South Conference cancels fall football, but UNA still hopes to play

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama is hoping to still get some fall football in, despite the conference it plays in postponing its season until spring.

The Big South Conference said Wednesday it was delaying all sports until spring, including football, tennis, soccer and volleyball.

But the conference is allowing up to four non-conference games in the fall, which is being left up to each institution.

UNA said Wednesday it hopes to play its scheduled games against Brigham Young University, Western Illinois, Jacksonville State, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

UNA’s football team competes in the Big South, but the university’s other 13 sports compete in the ASUN Conference. That conference hasn’t determined what will happen in the fall.

“Our plan is to look at all of our options and hopefully have the chance to play a full slate of games, combining the fall and spring,” UNA Athletic Director Mark Linder said in a news release. “One of the biggest concerns of our players is not having the opportunity to play a full schedule. This plan provides the ultimate flexibility, to play four non-conference games in the fall and the Big South schedule in the spring.”