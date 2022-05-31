MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Longtime Madison Academy Basketball Coach Andy Blackston is moving on to coach in Tennessee, so in steps Tom Berryman.

Berryman, who most recently served as an assistant for the University of North Alabama (UNA) Lions, has 15 years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels.

“I think it’s just a place committed to excellence when you look across the board at every sport it’s a place that we’ve won at a high level for a long time,” Berryman said. “You look at Coach Blackston and what he did here with the program over the last 16 years it’s just unbelievable. People here are committed to winning and they want to be good. When you look at the school as a whole, it really fits into the mission of what I believe in as well.”

Berryman said he can’t wait to get to work with the Mustangs.