HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Following Sunday’s home game against Toronto FC II, a pair of Huntsville City FC players will blast off to Washington D.C. as forward Adem Sipic will play in the MLS Next All-Star game while Ben Martino will compete in the goalie wars exhibition.

“These things are great,” Huntsville City FC head coach Jack Collison said.

Martino has played both with Nashville SC and Huntsville City FC this season which can definitely be a challenge, but Collison said Martino has been such a big addition to his squad and he hopes this keeper has fun in the nation’s capital.

“It’s always difficult when you’re training with the first team day in and day out and then maybe you’re coming down day of the game or day before the game so I think for Ben it was a bit of a slow-burning process. I think once he has found that and become a part of the group, his performances have been first class,” Collison said. “For him to get rewarded as well to play in goalie wars which is probably one of my favorite things to watch is great and look hopefully he goes down and has some fun.”

Meanwhile, this has been a year to remember for Sipic. Last month he was named Nashville SC’s first ever homegrown player, meaning he’s the first player in club history to go through the pathway to the pros. He started with the academy, is now here in the Rocket City and will soon have the chance to play for the first team.

“It’s been a great year, helped me a lot, it’s really unbelievable, a lot of dreams came true, fulfilled a lot of goals,” Sipic said.

Now he’s accomplishing one of his goals for the season by earning a selection to the second annual MLS Next All-Star game.

“The academy director, he texted me and I had to read it a few times to see if I read it correctly. At first I was a bit in shock and the moment was just special,” Sipic said. “Without all of the coaches in the academy and all of the teammates, I don’t think it would have been possible. It wasn’t an easy process, it took a while and took a bunch of games and hard training to get this outcome.”

Achieving this goal has taken a lot of hard work and dedication as Sipic has also had to adapt to a different style of play with Huntsville City FC.

“The gap in between the academy and the first team is huge so coming here is kind of in the middle and getting used to obviously older, faster, stronger players, it just pushes you to another level outside of your comfort zone,” Sipic said. “So I feel like it’s helped me a lot, just being down here, training with them every day, getting a few minutes in games so it’s been really good for me and my development.”

“One of the standout players in the entire country in his age group, in terms of goals and performances,” Collison added. “The biggest compliment that I can pay Adem is he takes it all in stride: whether he’s training with us, with the first team, playing and training with the under 17s, he’s still got that same mentality and as long as he stays with that mentality and that same effort and work rate, we know he’s got a real good base for us to try to build from and hopefully in the long term in two or three years times, Nashville will have a top, top number nine on their hands.”

But Sipic is enjoying this entire journey and is hoping to make the most of his trip to D.C.

“Hopefully I get some good minutes in and score a goal or too. Just go up there and play good, represent the club and just have a good time,” Sipic said.

The All-Star skills competition will take place on Tuesday while the MLS Next All-Star game is set for Wednesday morning.