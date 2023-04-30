HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s been a wild week out on the Ledges for the 2023 HomeTown Lenders Championship, a stop on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Golfers had to wait an entire day just to begin as the start was delayed 28 hours due to rain and fog. They then modified from a standard 72-hole competition to a 54-hole competition per Korn Ferry Tour Rules and Regulations. So with all of that, it only makes sense that we’d have a wild finish. The leaders group of Ben Kohles, Ben Silverman and Carter Jenkins certainly gave us a show on Championship Sunday.

It went into a sudden-death playoff between Kohles and Silverman with both golfers finishing at -13. On the second playoff hole, Kohles got within three feet of the hole on his second shot and then sank the winning birdie to clinch his second Korn Ferry Tour win in the past month. Kohles also did not bogey at all on Sunday, and made a great save on hole 17 to keep himself within two strokes of Silverman heading into 18, and where he would then go on to force the playoff.

“That was quite the finish there. Played so good all day, it was really tough out there, I stayed really steady, obviously going bogy-free and it’s something that I pride myself on,” Kohles said. “I had a couple of great saves earlier in the day and then none was bigger than 17. I knew Ben was leading kind of the whole day, after number 10 I think I was two or three down. I kind of battled great and played the last few holes well, just thought it wasn’t quite enough and then obviously Ben kind of gave me a little gift there on the last hole and he played great all week as well but fortunate to be able to close it out in the playoff.”

Kohles had a pretty good weekend on his first trip to the Ledges. On Saturday, he broke the course record, shooting 62 (-8). That record was then broken on Sunday morning, but still Kohles had to play 27 total holes on Saturday to due all of the delays, and he actually credits that to his overall success.

“I put myself in great position with that second round. With it only being a 54-hole event, you kind of knew that you had to get after it because there’s just not enough holes to catch up so I was able to put a great round in for the second round and put myself in contention and like I said played really solid all day,” Kohles added.

With the win, Kohles is now at 1,251 Korn Ferry Tour Points this season, 259 more points than second-ranked Silverman, so he has likely secured one of the 30 PGA TOUR cards.