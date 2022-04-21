HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Whitesburg Christian Academy’s new athletic director is someone with ties to the North Alabama community.

Jeff Bell, a former player and coach, is someone who just gets what it takes to win, not only that, he cares about the student-athletes.

Bell is a graduate of Johnson High school. He played baseball at the University of North Alabama (UNA), coached at both Bob Jones and Hazel Green. The Trojans even play at “Jeff Bell Field.”

The Huntsville-Madison County hall of famer was most recently the athletic director in Fayetteville, but now, he’s coming back home.

“It is truly an honor, it will be an honor to serve these student-athletes here at the Academy, to be a member of the administrative team,” Bell stated. “To work with the student-athletes, the parents, and the coaches here at Whitesburg Christian Academy.”

Bell replaces longtime athletic director Mark Hodges, who has announced his retirement.