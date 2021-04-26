Belgreen, Brooks, and Sardis move on in AHSAA Baseball Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Three local baseball teams are moving on to the second round of the AHSAA Playoffs.
Tennessee Valley matchups are highlighted in bold.
AHSAA Baseball Playoffs
Monday’s Results
CLASS 1A
Brantley 1, Millry 0 (Brantley wins series 2-1)
Belgreen 10, Valley Head 5 (Belgreen wins series 2-1)
CLASS 2A
Cold Springs 5, North Sand Mountain 3 (Cold Springs wins series 2-1)
Cottonwood 11, Clarke County 10, 12 innings (Cottonwood wins series 2-1)
Luverne 7, Randolph County 6 (Luverne wins series 2-1)
CLASS 3A
Excel 16, Reeltown 15 (Excel wins series 2-1)
Thomasville 12, Dadeville 2 (Thomasville wins series 2-1)
J.B. Pennington 6, Vinemont 5 (JB Pennington wins series 2-1)
CLASS 4A
Brooks 5, St. John Paul II Catholic 2 (Brooks wins series 2-1)
Dale County 4, W.S. Neal 2 (Dale County wins series 2-1)
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 6, John Carroll Catholic 3 (Alexandria wins series 2-1)
Holtville 7, Sylacauga 6 (Holtville wins series 2-1)
Sardis 2, West Point 1 (Sardis wins series 2-1)
CLASS 6A
Northridge 4, Wetumpka 1 (Northridge wins series 2-1)