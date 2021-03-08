BASKETBALL MADNESS: Enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win!

NCAA Basketball is back and we’re pumped! After last year’s cancellation due to COVID, we’re excited to have our 2021 Bracket Challenge back up and running this year.

Register and make your picks before the first game starts on March 18, and check back to see how your bracket holds up during the tournament!

Did we mention the prizes? The top bracket from one of our local players will win a gift card prize pack from our sponsors (value $350), and a perfect bracket will win $1 MILLION from our national partners!

Here’s the 2021 Schedule (all times in CST):

Selection Sunday — 5 p.m. March 14 on CBS

First Four — 3 p.m. start on Thursday, March 18

First round — 11 a.m. start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Second round — 11 a.m. start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22

Sweet 16 — 1 p.m. start on Saturday, March 27, and 12 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 6 p.m. start on Monday, March 29, and 5 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 4 p.m. start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 8 p.m. Monday, April 5



