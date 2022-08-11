FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Collegiate and NBA basketball legend, and current sports broadcaster Bill Walton, took the trip to Florence to be the featured speaker at the North Alabama Lions Athletic Club’s 2022 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction.

52 years ago, Walton started his collegiate career at UCLA and he says the community and people from that time of his life are incredibly special to him and he sees those special qualities in North Alabama at UNA as well.

“What I witnessed here today and the growth with everyone and all the players I met today it’s just absolutely spectacular the community that you have,” Walton said.

Walton added that he’s incredibly impressed with UNA and their athletic department and he looks forward to seeing what the Lions’ future in Division 1 holds for the program.