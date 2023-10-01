(WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide climbed up a spot after a 23-point win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but some other SEC teams made larger moves in the AP Top 25 this week.

Alabama seemed to be affected early by the cowbells in Starkville, but eventually the Tide started to shine on both sides of the ball. The defense forced three turnovers, with one pick-six from senior linebacker Chris Braswell, while the offense saw Milroe take off and score two touchdowns and Jase McClellan run it in for another.

Now, Alabama sits at no. 11, as one of seven SEC teams ranked in the top 25 in this week’s poll. And there was quite a bit of in-and-out, and up-and-down for the SEC, but one thing remained constant despite some uncertainty – Georgia at no. 1.

The Georgia Bulldogs do stay at the top for another week, and have have now held the top spot in 16 straight AP Top 25s, dating to the middle of last season before the team won a second straight national title.

Georgia ended up walking out of Jordan Hare Stadium with the 27-20 W on Saturday, but not without Auburn putting up a fierce fight to the very end. The Bulldogs first-year starting quarterback Carson Beck struggled a bit in the early quarters against the Tigers’ defense, trailing an unranked Auburn team at the half. But, with the help of junior tight end Brock Bowers, UGA pulled out the win.

Some other, more significant movement did take place in the top 25 following Saturday’s matchups, including a fall for LSU and a rise for Ole Miss after the Rebels upset the Tigers. Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers fell 10 spots all the way to no. 23 after a loss to Lane Kiffin and no. 20 Ole Miss, who moved up four spots to no. 16.

The Florida Gators dropped back out of the top 25 this week, and the Kentucky Wildcats have entered the rankings at no. 20 with a strong win over those aforementioned Gators.

Missouri climbed two spots to 21 with a win over Vanderbilt, and Tennessee dropped one spot to 22 despite beating the South Carolina Gamecocks by 21 points.

Here’s the entire top 25:

Georgia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington Oregon USC Notre Dame Alabama Oklahoma Washington State North Carolina Oregon State Ole Miss Miami Utah Duke Kentucky Missouri Tennessee LSU Fresno State Louisville

Alabama takes on Texas A&M this week in College Station, and we’ll have the action on WHNT at 2:30 p.m. CT.