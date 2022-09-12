HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – We have many athletes in the Tennessee Valley and you don’t always get to see them on the ‘big screen’ so News 19 wants to change that!

Do you have talented kiddos scoring touchdowns in Pee-Wee football? What about that game-winner homerun in that Little League game? Or, who wins the backyard football game at the family cookout? What about that cool trick shot in frisbee golf or pickleball?

Backyard Sports is a segment all about showing off your athletic talents that aren’t showcased on the big stage. We’re excited to get this segment going and show off our viewers!

Here’s what you need to know:

No age limit or requirement (You must be 18 to submit the video, if you’re under 18, please have your parent submit the video)

Can be on the field, court, backyard etc.

Submit your entries in the form below

Watch for these on News 19 at 10 p.m. starting (hopefully) on October 3