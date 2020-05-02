Austin’s Jeremy Perkins talks about former players signing with NFL teams

DECATUR, Ala. – Austin football has sent multiple student-athletes to the Division I level. This past weekend two of them got the call from NFL teams signing as undrafted free agents.

Black Bears head coach Jeremy Perkins is of course thrilled to see two of his former players go pro.

Olivia Whitmire “You had not one but two guys signed to play in the NFL this past week; when you first found out about Josh and Marcus when you first heard the news what were your initial emotions hearing that?

Jeremy Perkins “Proud very proud. The big thing as far as being a coach with the rewards is you don’t really see them as much when you’re directly dealing with the players it’s those years afterwards. You spend so much time and develop relationships with those guys you care so deeply for them that you want their future to be the best it can be. We’re proud whenever we see guys land good jobs, graduate from college, get married, have children just all the successful things that happen. Of course in the football world the pinnacle of that is having the opportunity to be on an NFL roster. Very proud it’s great for our program, but extremely blessed for those two kids.”

Olivia Whitmire “What does this show the kids that you have playing for you right now or even younger kids that hope to play football for Austin High School one day, what does it show them that you can play here in Decatur and go on to play in the NFL?

Jeremy Perkins “You look at these two guys. All these young men that are currently at Austin or the future Black Bears, they know that they’re gonna walk the same hallways, they’re gonna sit in the same desk, they’re gonna be at the same weight room and running up and down the same field, and sometimes wearing the same shoulder pads or helmets and whatnot that those guys are wore and they’re gonna walk the same streets. It gives them hope that they know that these other guys have been successful coming out of this city and out of this school and we can do it. Not all of them are gonna have the NFL talent, but if they strive to be the very best they can be they have all the talent in the world to be successful. It was not an easy path for either young man; they both went through struggles in their college days they went through struggles in high school, but they were able to persevere and fight through those struggles and come out on the other side even better.”