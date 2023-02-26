DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Athletes always have multiple goals that they’re trying to chase. Winning a state or national title is usually at the top of those lists, but for many, they also are chasing the goal of playing at the collegiate level.

On Sunday, Austin outfielder Kyra Taylor put pen to paper, signing to play softball at Tennessee State University.

Last season, Taylor helped lead the Lady Black Bears to their first-ever 7A Area 8 title, and is now eager to help get them back there.

As for playing at the next level, Taylor says it’s a dream come true that she’ll be suiting up for TSU.

“It first became a dream for me at a really young age, maybe like six or seven. I used to tell my parents all the time that I want to go play softball. It doesn’t matter where it is, who it’s for, I want to go play. It’s honestly a great opportunity. Definitely the people, immediately when I went I felt welcomed, everybody was just so nice and so inclusive and it’s where I want to be,” Taylor said.

