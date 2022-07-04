MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama State University announced on Sunday evening that Decatur native and former Austin High School football player Awysum Harris passed away.

The statement reads that Harris died from “natural causes”.

Harris was getting ready to start his sophomore season at Alabama State. The linebacker did not see any game action his freshman year. At Austin High School, Harris recorded 105 tackles and 14 for loss his senior season.

“Awysum was an outstanding young man who made a great impact on Austin Football, Austin High School, and the Decatur community. He was loved by all who knew him and will be truly missed. Although it is heartbreaking and tragic to lose such a great young man with so much potential, I was blessed tremendously by the time I got to spend with him at AHS. He will forever be an Austin Black Bear. Our thoughts and prayers are with Awysum’s mom Sharay and brother Asa along with the entire family.” Austin High School head football coach Jeremy Perkins

“Our team is really hurting right now. As a matter of fact, all of us are heartbroken by this loss. Tonight, we prayed together and comforted one another. We will all continue to keep the Harris family in our thoughts and prayers.” Alabama State University head football coach Eddie Robinson

“The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family.” Alabama State University Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable

“I am deeply saddened to announce to the Horney Nation Family that one of our student athletes has died from what appears to be natural causes. The young man, who was a member of the Hornets football team, has been identified as Awysum Harris, a sophomore from Decatur, Alabama. This is tragic news for Hornet Nation as we mourn the loss of one of our own. The University will provide support for Awysum’s family, friends and teammates during this very difficult time. I ask that we keep all of them in our thoughts and prayers.” Alabama State University President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.