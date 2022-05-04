(WHNT) — Softball teams across the state strive to win championships, whether it’s county, area, region or state; it’s a surreal feeling to be able to accomplish something that only a handful of teams get to do and celebrate at the very end.

Right now, teams all over North Alabama are competing for area titles.

In Class 7A Area 8, Austin beat Bob Jones 4-1 to win the Lady Black Bears first ever 7A area title.

Then in Class 4A Area 13, Madison Academy’s bats got hot early and the Lady Mustangs beat Westminster Christian 11-1 in 5 innings to earn the area crown.

News 19 will continue to cover all of our local softball teams as they continue to fight to win a blue map.