BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WHNT) — Former Auburn star Jabari Smith was selected third overall by the Houston Rockets on Thursday night in the 2022 NBA Draft. Smith becomes the highest draft pick in program history.

Smith was a consensus All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year. He averaged a team-high 16.9 points per game and his 79 3-pointers made broke the school record for 3-pointers made by a freshman.

Smith’s father, Jabari Smith Sr., was drafted in the second round by the Sacramento Kings in 2000 and his cousin, Kwame Brown, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2001.

Smith becomes the Tigers’ 33rd NBA draft pick of all-time and ninth first-round pick. He is the fourth player from Auburn to enter the draft after his freshman year.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic.