AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) Former Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr didn’t hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft but that doesn’t mean he won’t get the opportunity to play at the next level.

Following the draft, Green reached an agreement to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team.

The 5’11, 175-pound point guard took to Twitter saying he is “blessed for the opportunity”

Green announced on April 6 that he was entering his name into the NBA Draft after two seasons at Auburn. Green transferred from Eastern Kentucky to the Tigers before the 2021-2022 season.

He was a 2022-2023 Second Team All-SEC selection helping the Tigers reach the round of 32 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Detroit native averaged 12.8 points per game and 4.6 assists per game in his Auburn career.

