UPDATE: You can watch a replay of the presser in the video player above.

Auburn’s new head football coach will make his first address Tuesday.

A press conference introducing Hugh Freeze will be held on Tuesday, November 29, at 10 a.m. CT at the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

You can watch the entire press conference right here on WRBL.com on the video player above.

Freeze is the 31st Head Football Coach in Auburn University. Freeze has a 83-42 record in his 10 year coaching career, spanning stints at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and most recently at Liberty. While coaching the Flames, Freeze has amassed 36 wins in four seasons, including a 10 win season in 2020 and three bowl wins.

Freeze’s hiring marks his return to the SEC for the first time since 2016, when he resigned from Ole Miss after a “pattern of personal misconduct.” During his tenure in Oxford, Freeze went 39-25, including a 10-3 record in 2015 with a Sugar Bowl win.