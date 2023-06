AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn basketball program will have a couple more veterans returning to the team next season.

Forward Jaylin Williams and center Dylan Cardwell both announced that they’re withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft and will return to the Plains for another season with the Tigers.

Williams and Cardwell’s announcements come two days after Johni Broome announced his return to the Auburn program for the 2023-24 season.