AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — A trio of Auburn Tigers players have been named to the second team All-SEC following the 2023 regular season.

Auburn landed running back Jarquez Hunter, defensive back Jaylin Simpson and tight end Rivaldo Fairweather on the second team.

Hunter rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with Auburn this season. The Mississippi native only fumbled the ball one time and averaged nearly six yards a carry.

Joining Hunter on offense for Auburn was tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. The Florida International University transfer hauled in 33 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns this season.

On defense, safety Jaylin Simpson was placed on the second-team All-SEC. Simpson intercepted four passes and made 29 solo tackles.

Auburn will be back in action on December 30 against Maryland in the Music City Bowl.