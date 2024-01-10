(WHNT) — It’s been 13 years since the Auburn Tigers sat atop the College Football world.

The Tigers defeated the Oregon Ducks in the 2010 BCS National Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona 22-19 to cap off an undefeated season.

Auburn was led by Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and Head Coach Gene Chizik. But in the end, it would be kicker Wes Byrum who sailed a 19-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to seal the victory.

The win marked the second national championship in Auburn’s history, the first coming in 1957.