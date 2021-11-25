No. 19 Auburn tops Loyola Chicago 62-53 in Battle 4 Atlantis

In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) drives the lane as Loyola-Chicago’s Keith Clemons reaches in from behind during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith had 14 points to help No. 19 Auburn regroup from a double-overtime loss and beat Loyola Chicago 62-53 in the consolation round at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

The Tigers held the Ramblers to just two field goals over an 11-minute span in the second half to take control.

Walker Kessler added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers. Marquise Kennedy scored 13 points to lead the Ramblers, who shot 62% in the opening half.

But Loyola Chicago shot 31% after halftime and made 1 of 10 3-pointers after the break.