No. 12 Auburn playing to stay in SEC West race at No. 13 A&M

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin watches a replay during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

No. 12 Auburn is looking to stay in contention for the Southeastern Conference Western Division against No. 13 Texas A&M, the team that kept the Tigers’ hopes alive with the Aggies’ win over Alabama.

Auburn and the Crimson Tide are the only one-loss SEC teams in the West, which could mean a winner-take-all Iron Bowl on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Tigers first have to find a way to beat Texas A&M at home, something Alabama couldn’t do. Bo Nix has taken control of the Auburn offense in recent weeks. Nix outdueled Ole Miss’ Matt Corral in Auburn’s 31-20 victory over the Rebels.