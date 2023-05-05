AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have landed a former Power Five starting quarterback in the transfer portal.

Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne announced Friday that he would be transferring to the Plains.

Thorne spent three seasons with the Spartans appearing in 29 games. He has thrown for 6,493 yards, 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during his career. Thorne has also rushed for six touchdowns in his career.

Thorne was the captain for the Spartans the last two years and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He joins the Auburn quarterback room just days after TJ Finley announced he would enter the transfer portal amid a quarterback battle with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.