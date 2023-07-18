NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Day 2 of SEC Media Days features Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze and player representatives Elijah McAllister, Luke Deal and Kam Stutts.

Stutts, a Killen native, is entering his 5th year with the Tigers and was a starter on the offensive line in 2022. Stutts was a Mr. Alabama Football finalist and Lauderdale County athlete of the year coming out of Brooks High School.

Deal, a tight end, will represent the Tigers at the podium as he returns for his 5th season on the Plains. He has 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in his playing career.

McAllister is entering his first year with Auburn after transferring from Vanderbilt where he was a team captain. This will be his sixth season of college football and he is expected to be a leader for the Tigers

Head Coach Hugh Freeze is entering his first year with the Tigers after spending four seasons at Liberty. He is tasked with turning the Tigers program which has finished the last two seasons with losing records.

News 19 Sports is in Nashville speaking with players and coaches, follow along here for live updates from SEC Media Days.