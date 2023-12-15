AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — One of Auburn’s veteran leaders, on and off the field, is set to return to school for his final season.

Linebacker Eugene Asante announced Friday that he would return to work for his final season on the Plains.

Asante broke out both on and off the field as a leader for the Tigers. After playing in mainly a reserve role in 2022, he recorded 84 tackles, eight and a half for a loss, five sacks, and five quarterback hits in 2023.

Before transferring to Auburn for the 2022 season, Asante played three seasons at North Carolina. He was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Asante released the following statement announcing his return:

Being an Auburn Tiger has been nothing short of a blessing for me. The spirit, the tradition, the atmosphere is nothing short of incredible. It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of something so special. To the Auburn Family: Your support for me and my team has been truly incredible through it all your passion for Auburn remained the same and for that I truly thank you! To my coaches/support staff: Thank you for your belief in me. You took me, a young man that was on scout team, and instilled the upmost confidence in him. And that confidence propelled me throughout the entire year. To my teammates: I love y’all bos. Y’all embraced me from day one. Through the ups and the downs, and trials and tribulations, we continued to work and have our mind dedicated to one common goal. For the seniors, you left a legacy that will flourish forever with the next wave of Auburn Tigers. To my family: I am so grateful to have you guys in my corner. The consistent love and support is what fuels me everyday to be the best that I can be. That being said, We not done yet…It’s time to handle unfinished business! I will be returning to Auburn for my final season. Auburn family, Let’s Work! Eugene Asante

Auburn and Asante will be back in action against Maryland in the Music City Bowl on December 30.