AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze got a huge boost for his offense in 2024.

Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter announced through a social media video that he will return to school for his senior season.

Hunter, a Mississippi native, has played three seasons with the Tigers and his return was not certain as he said “hadn’t decided that right now” when asked about his potential return.

In the video, Hunter recapped his time on the Plains and announced his return.

“March 9, 2019, that’s when I first stepped on the Plains and it was at that moment that’s when I realized I wanted to be an Auburn Tiger,” said Hunter. “It’s something about this place, this team, this staff that is truly special. I can’t thank Auburn enough for what it has done for me. With that being said, let’s run it back Auburn family. War damn Eagle!”