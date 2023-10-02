(WHNT) — Saturday’s 128th installment of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry added another classic chapter to the storied rivalry between Auburn and Georgia but with the everchanging landscape of college football comes the question — will the two schools continue to meet annually?

The Tigers’ Head Coach Hugh Freeze may have slipped out that the annual rivalry could become a casualty as a result of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.

Freeze spoke to the media on Monday at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, a charity organization that provides funds to fulfill medical needs and support for Alabama children and young adults. Freeze was asked about the changes coming next year and the future of college football.

“Obviously, the conference realignment has happened within our conference and I’m pretty confident that the SEC is pretty solid on where we are,” Freeze said. “I think they’ll enjoy the new rivalries when they get to see Texas and Oklahoma, among the great rivalries we have in our conference. I’ll miss playing Georgia every year cause I just got to experience it for my first time and I loved every minute of it other than the outcome.”

While the SEC has yet to confirm how the scheduling model will look with the two new additions, the conference did announce an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 season in June.

In that eight-game model, the conference said it weighed traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength as the two factors to determine each school’s schedule.

It was also previously announced the SEC will eliminate divisional standings beginning in 2024, meaning the SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.

Auburn is still scheduled to play Georgia in 2024 but with no official schedule for the 2025 season, Freeze’s comments may be the writing on the wall for the annual rivalry.