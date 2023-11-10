AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze knew he had something he hadn’t had in a long time before the season even started.

Freeze marveled over Fort Payne native Alex McPherson at SEC Media Days, saying he was overjoyed whenever the Tigers got to kick because McPherson’s consistency wasn’t something that Freeze was used to.

Fast forward almost four months, and that consistency is being nationally recognized.

McPherson has been named as a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award. This award is given to the nation’s top collegiate kicker and while having this level of kicker is something Freeze isn’t used to, it’s certainly something that Tigers’ fans have grown accustomed to.

The Tigers have now had four straight kickers in their program to be named a semi-finalist for this award at some point during their career. Cody Parkey (2010-2013), Daniel Carlson (2013-2017) and Anders Carlson (2017-2022) were all named as sem-finalists, however, Auburn has never had a kicker win the award.

Now in his redshirt freshman season, McPherson will look to do so. He is one of only three kickers in all of college football that has not missed a field goal attempt this season, converting all nine attempts.

McPherson has also made every PAT attempt and has scored 56 points for the Tigers through nine games.

Alex is no stranger to quality kicking. In fact, he comes from a family of talented kickers.

Evan McPherson, Alex’s older brother starred at Fort Payne High School. In 2017, he earned First-Team All-State honors before heading to play collegiately at Florida. Now, Evan is the starting kicker for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alex’s oldest brother, Logan also starred at Fort Payne High School where he averaged 40 yards per punt and set a new high school record with a 57-yard field goal. He was a First-Team All-State selection in his senior season. Logan went on to play at Lousiana Tech as a punter from 2013-2016.

Coming out of high school, Alex was the No. 1-rated kicker by Rivals, PrepStar and 24/7. He holds the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) record for longest field goal with a 61-yarder under his belt.

McPherson is one of 20 national semifinalists. Three finalists for the award will be announced on November 28, with the Lou Groza Award winner being named on December 8.