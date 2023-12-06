(WHNT) — After 53 years of coaching basketball, Cliff Ellis is calling it a career.

The former Auburn and South Alabama coach and current Coastal Carolina head coach announced his retirement Wednesday. He was the active NCAA Division I leader for wins with 833.

Ellis, who turned 78 on Tuesday, began his coaching career back in 1968, the same year the Beatles released their hit ‘Hey Jude’ and Simon & Garfunkel released ‘Mrs. Robinson.’

Ellis is something of a musician himself. He has released several records including a rendition of Amazing Grace following the passing of his friend, the legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano.

In the early years, Ellis was a high school basketball coach, spending a couple years at the prep ranks as an assistant and head coach at a couple of Florida High Schools.

Cumberland University hired Ellis in 1971 and it didn’t take long for him to find success. In his three years with the program he led the team to wo TJCAA Championships and finished 4th nationally in the final 1973–74 regular season NJCAA poll. Ellis finished with a 78-12 record at Cumberland.

In 1975, Ellis earned his first Division I job when he was hired at South Alabama. At the time of his, the South Alabama administration was considering dropping the school down to Division II. However, with Ellis at the helm, the Jaguars ascended into the national spotlight.

Four seasons after being hired, Ellis took the Jaguars to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. But reaching the NCAA Tournament was not the peak of Ellis’ time in Mobile, in 1980, he led the program to a top 25 ranking for eight weeks — the only time the Jaguars have ever been ranked in program history.

He spent nine seasons with the Jaguars before being hired by Clemson in 1984.

During his time with the Clemson Tigers, Ellis took the team to new heights. The Tigers made the NCAA Tournament three times during his tenure.

Most notably during his time at Clemson, Ellis led the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen in the 1989-1990 season. By the end of his time at Clemson, Ellis was named the ACC Coach of the Year twice, in 1987 and 1990.

Ellis headed to the Yellowhammer state in 1994 when Auburn hired him to take over their basketball program.

In 1995, he won the SEC Coach of the Year for the first time.

Fast forward, four years to 1999, and Ellis had the Tigers in the SEC Championship game. The Tigers would advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Auburn also reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2003 under Ellis.

Auburn fired Ellis in 2004 and at the time of his firing he had led the Tigers to the top three single-season victory marks in school history. Ellis won 186 games as the Tigers head coach. He is ranks second on the all time win list for Auburn behind Joel Eaves.

He took the next three years away from coaching and took up a career in broadcasting but it didn’t take long for him to jump back into college basketball.

In 2007, Ellis was hired by Coastal Carolina where he has spent the last 16 years. He led the Chanticleers to three Big South Regular Season Championships, two Big South Tournament Championships and was named the Big South Coach of the Year in 2010.