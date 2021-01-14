Cooper dominant again as Auburn beats Georgia 95-77

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Sharife Cooper had 28 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals and Auburn never trailed in its 95-77 win over Georgia. Cooper, a five-star recruit who was cleared to play by the NCAA about 90 minute’s before Saturday’s 94-90 loss to Alabama, is averaging 27.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.5 steals in two games. Freshman K.D. Johnson had 21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and four steals for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-1 guard, who was Georgia’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2020, did not play in the first 10 games of the season due to academic issues. Georgia has lost four in row.