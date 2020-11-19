Cavaliers take Auburn small forward Okoro with fifth pick

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) dribbles up court against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Okoro in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have addressed their biggest need by choosing Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder was widely considered the top defensive swingman available and joins a frontcourt that features two former All-Stars in center Andre Drummond and power forward Kevin Love. Okoro averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Tigers, starting all 28 games as a freshman.

He is the Cavaliers’ third straight lottery pick since losing LeBron James to the Lakers in free agency in 2018.