AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — After a stout performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn jack linebacker Jalen McLeod has picked up a conference award.

McLeod was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after recording nine total tackles, four for a loss and three sacks in Auburn’s 48-10 road win.

With the win, the Tigers became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021 and won their third straight game.

In his weekly Monday press conference, Hugh Freeze praised McLeod’s efforts as a pass rusher and cited McLeod’s health as to why he was able to fill the stat sheet.

“You are just now seeing with Jalen McLeod what we saw at the beginning of fall camp,” said Freeze. “Truthfully, it’s taken him this long to get over that high ankle sprain. The last few weeks you watch practice and you are like he’s getting close to 100% now.”

McLeod transferred to Auburn this offseason from Appalachian State and has begun to adjust to life in the SEC. Standing at just 6-foot-1 and just over 235 pounds, McLeod would be considered by many as an undersized pass rusher in the SEC but McLeod often uses his speed and relentless effort to affect opposing quarterbacks’ decision-making.

On the season, he has 5.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for a loss and 36 total tackles. Over 90% of that production has come over the Tigers’ last four games.

McLeod and the Tigers will take on New Mexico State this weekend with kickoff set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.