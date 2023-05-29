AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn’s Johni Broome has made his decision regarding his basketball future.

Broome has decided to withdraw his name from the NBA and return to the Tigers for his senior year in the 2023-2024 season.

Taking to Twitter, Broome left a simple message for Tiger fans: “I’m back.”

In his first season on the Plains, the 6’10 forward started all 33 games for the Tigers last season leading the team in scoring and rebounding. Broome averaged 14.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Broome began his career at Morehead State, where he was the 2020-2021 Freshman of the Year and the 2021-2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

The announcement comes just days before the deadline for draft-eligible players to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft.

Broome will rejoin the Tigers who will have a plethora of new faces after former UAH Charger Chaney Johnson, New Market native Denver Jones and former San Diego State guard Chad Baker-Mazara all transferred to the team this offseason.

Auburn’s Head Coach Bruce Pearl took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Johni could have stayed in the draft and gone 2nd round, but we have unfinished business,” Pearl tweeted. “He wants and will play his way into the first round next season.”