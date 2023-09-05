AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — It didn’t take Gunner Britton long to make a splash in the SEC.

Following his first game in the conference, the senior offensive lineman has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Britton, who transferred to Auburn from Western Kentucky this past offseason, played a major role in the Tigers 59-14 win over UMass Saturday.

The 6-6, 312-pound tackle, along with the rest of the offensive line, helped the Tigers rush for six touchdowns and 289 yards on 44 attempts, an average of 6.6 yards per carry.

Britton humbly deflected all praise to his fellow teammates after receiving the award.

“It’s a blessing,” Britton told Jeff Shearer of AuburnTigers.com “It’s not really about me. It’s about my teammates and what they do for me. I can’t wait to call my dad. He’s going to probably cry. It will be a good thing for my whole family. It’s a big accomplishment but for me, it’s the first game. I’ve got 11 more, hopefully 12 and 13.”

In the opening game, Britton played multiple positions on the line for the Tigers. Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze addressed the media Monday and said Britton’s flexibility was ‘invaluable’ to the team.

“I think it just speaks to his importance to us,” Freeze said. “He needs to be on the field, and we need to stay fresh because we like to go fast, and he gives us freedom to move some puzzle pieces around because of his flexibility. He’s really invaluable with that. Gunner has a really sharp IQ.”

The South Carolina native spent five seasons at Western Kentucky before transferring to Auburn, making him one of over 20 players who transferred to the program after Freeze was hired last December.

Britton and the Tigers will look to build on the success they found in Week 1 as the Tigers travel to California to take on the Golden Bears on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.