AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.

Evans attended Montevallo High School and as a junior, had 74 catches for 1,706 yards and 18 touchdowns. His senior season was plagued due to injuries but still managed to finish with 38 catches for 617 yards and seven touchdowns. 247 Sports had him ranked the No. 5 prospect in the state, while ESPN and Rivals had him ranked No. 7.

“I never thought I would say this but I can’t thank Auburn enough this place has allowed me to grow tremendously, I’ve made relationships that will last a lifetime. First I want to thank both staffs for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Auburn family, I want to thank Coach Harsin for all the life lessons that will stick with me forever and I want to thank Coach Hilliard for teaching me so much and helping my game during our short time together,” Evans said in a tweet.

“I also want to thank my teammates for making this feel like home even when things weren’t going so great for me I knew I could always count on y’all to pick me up when I was down. I’ll never forget all the memories and friends I made along the way. I am forever grateful for this opportunity! With all that being said after a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and pursue other opportunities,” he concluded.

Evans didn’t see any game action in two years with the Tigers.