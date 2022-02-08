AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn will rename its basketball arena after a couple who made the largest single gift to the athletics program.

Auburn Arena will become Neville Arena at the regular season’s end for the top-ranked Tigers with a dedication ceremony on March 4 and on-court recognition during the finale against South Carolina the following day.

In a tweet Tuesday morning the Auburn Tigers said, “With their transformational gift, Bill and Connie Neville are investing in the future of Auburn Athletics and Auburn Uiversity.”

The 9,121-seat arena opened in 2010. It will be named after Bill and Connie Neville, a change approved by the Board of Trustees. Bill’s father and grandparents graduated from Auburn University.