While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Auburn Tigers using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Alexander Wright (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #26 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Reese McCall (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 1978

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#18. Jason Campbell (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 2005

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. James Brooks (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 1981

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (4 Pro Bowls)

#16. Dee Ford (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#15. Terry Beasley (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #19 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Wayne Gandy (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Gerald Robinson (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #14 overall in 1986

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Nick Fairley (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Takeo Spikes (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 1998

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 14 (2 Pro Bowls)

#10. Willie Anderson (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (4 Pro Bowls)

#9. Carlos Rogers (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #9 overall in 2005

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

#8. Derrick Brown (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Cadillac Williams (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2005

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Brent Fullwood (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1987

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#5. Ronnie Brown (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2005

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#4. Greg Robinson (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Bo Jackson (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1986

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (1 Pro Bowls)

#2. Aundray Bruce (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1988

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Cam Newton (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (3 Pro Bowls)