Auburn sets A-Day game for April 11

AUBURN, Ala. - Fans can enjoy Auburn football again in just a few short months.

Auburn's A-Day game has been set for Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to an article by the Auburn Tigers.

This year's Auburn A-Day activities will include the kickoff of the year-long celebration of the 2010 National Championship team that is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

An autograph session will also be held after A-Day. Fans will be limited to one item per person. The school will announce more details before April 11.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the Auburn Ticket Office at Auburn Arena or online. Tickets are $5 for the general public and free for Auburn students with an Auburn Ignited Card. All seats are general admission.

The school encourages fans to purchase tickets in advance to avoid waiting in line on April 11.