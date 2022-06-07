AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sonny DiChiara went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Nate LaRue added three RBIs and No. 14 overall seed Auburn beat UCLA 11-4 in the championship of the Auburn Regional.

Auburn, which won its ninth straight NCAA regional contest, became the first team in SEC history to score 50-plus runs in its first three NCAA Tournament games. The Tigers advance to the super regionals.

The game was suspended on Sunday due to lightning in the area. Auburn was leading 9-0 with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In Monday’s resumed portion, UCLA scored four unanswered runs but Auburn added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth on Cole Foster’s sacrifice fly and DiChiara’s run-scoring single.

The Tigers are set to face No. 3 Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon.