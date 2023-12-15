AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford has entered his name into the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Ashford, who started 10 games in 2022 for the Tigers, was reduced to a backup role behind Payton Thorne in 2023. He was mainly used in run-heavy packages early in the season but faded in usage later in the season.

A Birmingham native, Ashford committed to Oregon after playing football at Hoover High School. Ashford did not see game action with the Ducks and transferred to Auburn following the 2021 season.

Throughout his career, Ashford has passed for 1,758 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has rushed for 927 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Ashford was ranked as a four-star recruit and the 16th-best dual-threat quarterback coming out of college, according to 247 Sports.

He is the 10th player to enter the transfer portal for Auburn since the end of the regular season.