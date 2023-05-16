AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn continued its busy recruiting activity in the transfer portal after a second former North Texas player committed to the Tigers.

Larry Nixon III, a linebacker with one year of eligibility, committed to the Tigers Tuesday.

Nixon III entered the transfer portal on April 29 after spending five seasons with the Mean Green. In 2022, he recorded 51 solo tackles, 53 assisted tackles and one sack.

For his career, he has recorded 244 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

He becomes the 19th player to transfer to Auburn since Hugh Freeze was hired last December and the second former Mean Green player to commit to the Tigers after Jyaire Shorter announced he would be transferring to the Plains.

Auburn now holds the No. 3 overall transfer recruiting class entering year 1 for Hugh Freeze.