FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers opened SEC play with a blowout win over the Arkansas Razorbacks 83-51.

After a slow start in the first half, the Tigers took a seven-point lead into halftime. Auburn came out in the second half firing on all cylinders on offense while playing tough defense.

The Tigers were led by Chad-Baker Mazara who scored 16 points off the bench. Auburn shot over 48% and held the Razorbacks to shooting just 31%. The loss marked the largest Arkansas loss in Bud Walton Arena history.

“Give Auburn a ton of credit, they came in here, they kicked our butts, that’s quite obvious,” said Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman.

Auburn will be back in action against the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday at 8 P.M.