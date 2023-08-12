AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 01: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn men’s basketball has officially announced its nonconference opponents for the 2023-2024 season.

The Tigers will participate in 14 nonconference games, four of which will be against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Notable games include November 7 against Baylor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, November 29 against Virginia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge and December 13 against UNC Asheville at the Von Braun Center.

Below is the full Auburn basketball nonconference 2023-2024 season:

Nov. 1 AU Montgomery (Exh.) Nov. 7 vs. Baylor Nov. 10 Southeastern Louisiana Nov. 16 vs. Notre Dame Nov. 17 vs. Oklahoma State/St. Bonaventure Nov. 21 Alabama A&M Nov. 29 Virginia Tech Dec. 3 at Appalachian State Dec. 9 vs. Indiana Dec. 13 vs. UNC Asheville Dec. 17 USC Dec. 22 Alabama State Dec. 30 Chattanooga Jan. 2 Penn

The Tigers will enter the season after posting a 21-13 record last season and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bruce Pearl’s team will feature several new faces after the offseason additions of New Market native Denver Jones, former UAH standout Chaney Johnson and JUCO transfer Chad Baker-Mazara announced their decisions to transfer to the Tigers this offseason.