AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers landed their first transfer portal commitment for the 2024 class on Sunday.

Former Georgia State wide receiver Robert Lewis told multiple media outlets his intent to transfer to Auburn.

The Covington, Georgia native, reeled in 70 catches for 877 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season. Lewis will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Lewis was selected to the third-team All-Sun Belt in 2023 and named to the Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list.

He becomes the first player to announce that he is transferring to the Tigers. Last year, Auburn had over 20 players transfer into the program for Hugh Freeze’s first season as the Tigers head coach.