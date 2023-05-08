AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn graduate guard Allen Flanigan told News 19 he has entered the transfer portal.

Flanigan, the son of Auburn legend Wes Flanigan, spent four seasons on the Plains. He earned his degree and will be a graduate transfer.

He averaged 8.5 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game over his career for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.

Flanigan enters the transfer portal after his father left the Tigers for a job at Ole Miss this offseason. Wes Flanigan had been an assistant coach under Bruce Pearl for five seasons.