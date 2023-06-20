AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn Athletics finalized previously approved plans to give Plainsman Park a $30 million renovation.

The University announced Tuesday that the renovations to the ballpark will begin this summer and be fully completed prior to the 2025 season.

Plainsmen Park will receive several new areas, in a renovation the University hopes will improve fans’ experience at baseball games.

“This renovation is a vital part of enhancing the Auburn baseball experience at Plainsman Park for our donors, fans, students and most importantly our student-athletes. The scope of these enhancements will touch all areas and help make the gameday experience uniquely Auburn,” Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen said.

The ‘War Eagle Wall’ (Photos: Auburn University and CDFL Architects + Engineers)

Hall of Fame Club rendering (Photos: Auburn University and CDFL Architects + Engineers)

View from Hall of Fame Club rendering (Photos: Auburn University and CDFL Architects + Engineers)

Inside of Hall of Fame Club rendering (Photos: Auburn University and CDFL Architects + Engineers)

Another view from the Hall of Fame Club rendering (Photos: Auburn University and CDFL Architects + Engineers)

Frank’s Favorites Inside of Hall of Fame Club rendering (Photos: Auburn University and CDFL Architects + Engineers)

“Coach Thompson has led the program to unprecedented heights, and this renovation is possible because of his stewardship. Without the support of the Board of Trustees and our incredible donors and loyal fan base, this project would not be possible. We are extremely appreciative of their commitment to the future of Auburn baseball,” Cohen added.

Hall of Fame Club

The ‘commitment to Auburn baseball’ will include two rows of high-end leather seats in a climate-controlled area behind home plate called the ‘Hall of Fame Club’. This area will bring 113 seats to the ballpark.

A climate-controlled 3,000-foot club will be included in the Hall of Fame Club behind the plate and feature food, drinks, televisions, restrooms and indoor seating. Auburn says the inspiration for this club comes from Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, an Auburn alum and the only SEC baseball player to be elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.

This space will have a private entrance but will only be available to season ticket holders as a season ticket add-on. This part of the overall renovations is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 season.

Plainsman Patio and First Base Club

In addition to the ‘Hall of Fame Club,’ renovation plans include a new three-story expanded Plainsman Patio that will provide a variety of new fan experience offerings, including indoor and outdoor viewing areas, new concession offerings and expanded restrooms.

The third level of that patio will feature the ‘First Base Club’ a 200-seat area that will offer different options for seating from cushioned chairback seats to outdoor loge seating options. The club will also offer elevated food and beverage options, a climate-controlled indoor space, as well as private restrooms.

Auburn says they plan to use this space as a “premier viewing experience for Auburn football’s Tiger Walk during football gamedays.” This area is expected to be complete by the 2025 season.

The ‘War Eagle’ Wall

Another phase of renovations at Plainsman Park includes seating on the top of the left field wall, called “War Eagle Wall”, which the university says will provide a unique view and additional general admission seating. Auburn says this also should be completed by the 2025 season and include a two-tiered terrace.

Auburn’s construction will provide improvements to their baseball facilities for the program as well, including expanding the current locker room, a new bullpen and pitching lab, a new weight room and nutrition area, a new team meeting room and new coaches’ offices. This phase of the project is scheduled to be completed throughout 2025-26.

Other improvements in Auburn’s renovation plans include an ‘enhanced right field student experience’, providing a multi-tiered, elevated platform with expanded standing room to be completed before the 2024 season, and a ‘Home Plate Club’, moving the existing press box to a new location in order to create a club atmosphere atop the home plate grandstands to be completed prior to the 2025 season.

To read more about the improvements that Auburn plans to make to its baseball stadium, you can see the full press release on Auburn’s website.