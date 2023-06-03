AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Penn Quakers defeated the Auburn Tigers 6-3 in 11 innings in the Auburn regional to send the host to an elimination game on Saturday.

The Tigers fell short on offense mustering up just four hits through 11 innings of play and were thwarted by the dominance of Penn starting pitcher Ryan Dromboski who threw 5 1/3 innings striking out eight batters and only allowing three hits.

Auburn knocked Dromboski out of the game after the Tigers loaded the bases on two walks and a single with one out in the sixth. The Tigers were able to score in the inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Penn battled back with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth before Auburn would tie things back up at 3 in the bottom half of the frame.

The Quakers produced a go-ahead double in the top of the 11th inning before tacking on two more insurance runs. Auburn went down in order in the bottom of the inning to fall 6-3.

Falling to the elimination game isn’t something the Tigers are hanging their heads over.

“No time to be sad about tonight,” Auburn center fielder Kasan Howell said following the loss. “It hurts, but you know it’s baseball, and we get another chance to get to come play tomorrow.”

Now the Tigers will face Southern Miss in an elimination game Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Auburn won’t be the only host facing elimination Saturday as Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma State face elimination in their home regionals.