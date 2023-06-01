AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn basketball will face Baylor in a neutral, non-conference matchup to officially tip off the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season.

The matchup will take place on Tuesday, November 7 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

This marks the second-consecutive year Baylor will compete at the Sanford Pentagon, while it will be the first time Auburn plays on Heritage Court.

“Auburn and Baylor are powerhouse college basketball programs, and this matchup will be an incredible start to the 2023-24 college season at the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “It does not matter where in the country these teams are from – fans in South Dakota love basketball, and they will help make this game a memorable one for the athletes and coaches.”

This will be the first trip for Auburn to the state of South Dakota.

“What a great opportunity to play a perennial Top 10 program with a great coach like Scott Drew,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Our guys came to Auburn and the SEC, to play against the very best. We will get to see right away where we are as a team. A marquee matchup like this, playing a guaranteed Quad 1 opponent, will help us build our potential tournament resume and get us prepared for league play.”

This year’s contest will mark the eighth all-time meeting between Auburn and Baylor. The Bears lead 5-2 in the all-time series, having won 84-72 in both teams’ last meeting as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 30, 2021 in Waco, Texas.

Auburn versus Baylor is the third NCAA Division I men’s basketball game announced for the coming season at the Sanford Pentagon.

Nebraska will take on Oregon State on Nov. 18 and Oregon will face Syracuse on Dec. 17.