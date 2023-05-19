AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn Basketball has landed a commitment from a 6’7 Junior College (JUCO) guard who shot 46.9% from beyond the arc last season.

Chad Baker-Mazara announced on his social media late Thursday night that he would be playing for the Tigers this upcoming season.

Baker-Mazara, originally from the Dominican Republic, played a prep year at Spire Academy before committing to Duquesne.

In his lone season at Duquesne, Baker-Mazara averaged 9.5 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game and shot 41% from three point range.

Baker-Mazara transferred to San Diego State following his freshman year. He spent a season with the Aztecs and averaged 6.4 points per game.

Following his time at San Diego State, Baker-Mazara transferred to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

With the Raiders, Baker-Mazara averaged 15.2 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game and shot 46.9% from beyond the arc.

Baker-Mazara becomes the third transfer player this offseason to commit to the Tigers after New Market native Denver Jones and former UAH standout Chaney Johnson announced their decisions last month.