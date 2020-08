Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn says the university has administered 836 COVID-19 tests to football players and staff, with a total of 34 positive cases since June 4.

AL.com reports each player was tested at least seven times since June and staff members tested five times each.

In all, 33 players tested positive along with one staff member. Three of the cases were asymptomatic cases when everyone was tested the first time while returning to campus.